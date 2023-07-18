A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKBY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.