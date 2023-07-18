AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAR Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. AAR has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AAR by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AAR by 33.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Earnings History for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

