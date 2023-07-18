Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Provident Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 11.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.25% of Accenture worth $443,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.20. The company had a trading volume of 305,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,328 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

