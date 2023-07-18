Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.97. The stock had a trading volume of 196,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.12. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

