Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,038,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,439,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRV opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

