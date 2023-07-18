Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,038,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,439,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRV opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.