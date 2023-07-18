Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $64,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

