Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,607,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 8,415,550 shares.The stock last traded at $92.71 and had previously closed at $93.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

