ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.17. 1,906,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,013,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.33 and a beta of 1.71.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,681.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ADT by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.