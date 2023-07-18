aelf Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $176.26 million and $5.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000988 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,485,275 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

