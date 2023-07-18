Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

AFMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $3,558,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 804,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.38.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

