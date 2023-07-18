AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Critical Comparison

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 6.45% 19.82% 8.94% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and AGM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 2.20 $24.39 million $0.21 33.19 AGM Group $36.71 million 1.33 $3.55 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

CI&T has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and AGM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than AGM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats AGM Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

