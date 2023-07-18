AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.6482 dividend. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

