Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EADSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.3572 dividend. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

