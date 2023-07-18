Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALHC opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.08 million. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

