Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Down 3.3%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.88. 294,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,516,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.