Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 853 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.