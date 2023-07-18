Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $230.82. The company had a trading volume of 882,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,041. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

