Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Maryann Bruce bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

