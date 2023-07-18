Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.01

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 29159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.44. The company has a market capitalization of £154.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.