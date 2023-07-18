Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up approximately 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 46.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 309,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 98,199 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Amcor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 526,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 47.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 746,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 238,981 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

AMCR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,647. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

