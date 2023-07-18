American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 3M restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.20.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

