American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

