American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

