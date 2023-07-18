Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.