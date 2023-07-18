Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.