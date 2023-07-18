Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Target Price at $2,265.20

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,239.80.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($35.15) to GBX 2,543 ($33.25) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,743 ($35.87) to GBX 2,616 ($34.21) in a research report on Monday.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

About Admiral Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.6004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

