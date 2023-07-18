Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Target Price at $129.38

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after buying an additional 86,303 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. FMC has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

