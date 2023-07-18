Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $42,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,576.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,128. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.