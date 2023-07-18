Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

ADFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs which focuses on total return by utilizing broad flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income securities and sectors globally.

