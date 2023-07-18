Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,150 ($41.19) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 3,100 ($40.53) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.77) to GBX 2,320 ($30.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 3,050 ($39.88) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,895.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.