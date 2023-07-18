Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,140 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($16.08) to GBX 1,140 ($14.91) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($21.44) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.65) to GBX 1,270 ($16.61) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,130.07.

ANFGF stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

