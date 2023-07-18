Anyswap Price Tops $2.49 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $46.50 million and $849.58 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00008311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.51734266 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $273.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

