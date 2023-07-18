Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in AON were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $336.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.51.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

