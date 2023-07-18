APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at about $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.