Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.04) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.38), with a volume of 13983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947.50 ($12.39).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,818.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 16.1 %

Insider Activity at Arbuthnot Banking Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 939.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 922.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.09 million, a PE ratio of 964.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Andrew Salmon sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £19,335.80 ($25,282.17). 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

