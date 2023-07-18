Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 33,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.92. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 245.87%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

