Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 33,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.92. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 245.87%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
