Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 988,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,251,000,000. FS KKR Capital makes up about 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 507.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

