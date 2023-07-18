Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,989,000,000. Prudential comprises approximately 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Price Performance
PUK opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
