Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arhaus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

