Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,651. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.