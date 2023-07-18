ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 5,433,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,373. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.95%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -65.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,385 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $15,777,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 1,265,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

