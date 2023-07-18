Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 1,164 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,598,000 after purchasing an additional 420,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile



D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

