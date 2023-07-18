Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

