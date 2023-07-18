Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

