Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $175.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 183458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

Audioboom Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 370.11. The firm has a market cap of £30.96 million, a PE ratio of -4,725.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Audioboom Group

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,630.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,435 shares of company stock worth $4,797,966. Insiders own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

