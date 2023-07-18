Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Stock Price Up 2%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Aurora Spine Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.54.

Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.90 million for the quarter. Aurora Spine had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

