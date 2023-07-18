Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $4.79 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.86 or 0.00046530 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.79 billion and $138.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,594,117 coins and its circulating supply is 345,874,667 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.