Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $401,172,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.