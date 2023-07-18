Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $401,172,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

