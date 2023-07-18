Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%.

Bank First Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BFC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,625. Bank First has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Bank First alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank First by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.