Barclays Downgrades TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

TIXT opened at $9.93 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $725.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 335,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

