Barclays Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $86.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.